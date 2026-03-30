Garlic recalled over botulism risk

Peeled garlic pulled from shelves.

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Consumers are being urged to check their refrigerators following a recall affecting packaged garlic products.

The recall involves Christopher Ranch Peeled Garlic sold in 6-ounce containers, according to an announcement reported by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The affected products carry the UPC “00007457410852” and include all best-by dates.

The garlic was distributed at Tops grocery stores across New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

Storage issue identified

The recall was triggered after it was discovered the garlic had been stored in “open air coolers” instead of a controlled environment.

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Proper storage requires temperatures between 32 and 37 degrees Fahrenheit. The deviation raised concerns about the potential growth of Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria responsible for botulism.

Officials warn that this contamination can occur in improperly stored, ready-to-eat foods like peeled garlic.

Serious health risks

Botulism is a rare but potentially life-threatening illness. Symptoms can appear anywhere from six hours to two weeks after exposure.

Reported signs include bloating, constipation, muscle weakness, double vision, dizziness, and difficulty speaking, swallowing or breathing.

Health authorities advise seeking immediate medical attention if any symptoms develop after consuming the product.

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Consumers who have purchased the recalled garlic are urged not to use it. Instead, they should return it to their local Tops store.

A refund is available, though proof of purchase may be required.

Sources: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Tops grocery announcement.