Millions of grill brushes recalled

Over 10 million grill brushes recalled over injury fears.

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As grilling season approaches, U.S. safety officials are warning consumers to inspect a common barbecue tool in their kitchens and backyards.

The alert covers products sold for years nationwide and follows reports of a hazard that, in some cases, led people to seek medical care.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 10.2 million Nexgrill metal wire bristle grill brushes have been recalled across the United States.

The agency said the recall affects six models measuring between 18 and 21 inches: 530-0024, 530-0024G, 530-0034, 530-0039, 530-0041 and 530-0042.

The brushes were sold at Home Depot stores and online from 2015 through 2026, the CPSC said.

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Hazard warning

In its recall notice, the CPSC said, “Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes and stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery,”

As of March 26, the agency had received at least 68 reports of bristles coming loose from the brushes.

That total included five reports involving consumers who “swallowed metal bristles and sought medical treatment to remove the bristles from their digestive tract or throat,” according to the CPSC.

Refund steps

Consumers who own one of the recalled brushes can contact Nexgrill for a full refund, the recall notice said.

The company can be reached toll-free at 800-942-1498 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or through its online recall page.

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The CPSC also said consumers should seek medical attention if they have health concerns after using one of the recalled grill brushes.

Sources: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Nexgrill