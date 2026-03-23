Over 75,000 tumblers recalled

Popular tumblers recalled after battery safety concerns.

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More than 75,000 tumbler cups sold across the United States have been recalled after safety concerns were raised. Officials warn the products could pose a serious risk, especially to young children.

The recall affects popular light-up tumblers sold at major retailers and online.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of about 75,700 tumblers.

The products include 16- and 18-ounce Built LUUM Light Up Tumblers, which were sold in different colors and patterns.

They were available at stores including Kroger, Hy-Vee, Meijer, Nordstrom Rack and Winn-Dixie, as well as online at builtny.com.

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According to the CPSC, the tumblers were sold between October 2024 and December 2025 for around $10 to $15.

Safety risk

The recall was issued due to a potential choking hazard linked to the product’s design.

“The recalled LED tumblers can break, making the button cell batteries accessible to children and posing choking and ingestion hazards,” the CPSC said.

Officials warned that if these small batteries are swallowed, they can cause severe injuries.

Serious danger

Health experts say button cell or coin batteries are particularly dangerous when ingested.

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“When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death,” the CPSC said.

The agency urged consumers to stop using the affected tumblers immediately, especially in households with children.

Customers are advised to check their products and follow recall instructions provided by the manufacturer.

Sources: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission