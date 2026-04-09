Popular Costco dessert pulled from shelves

A popular sweet treat sold at Costco stores is being pulled from shelves.

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Costco has announced a recall of its Traditional Madeleines due to a labeling issue. According to the company, some packages were mistakenly filled with madeleines containing chocolate hazelnut spread.

This means the product may contain hazelnuts that are not listed on the label, creating a risk for people with tree nut allergies.

The affected items were sold between March 30 and April 6, 2026.

Affected areas

The recall covers Costco locations in multiple states and regions, including California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Montana, Puerto Rico, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Specific cities include Chico and Gilroy in California, Thornton in Colorado, and Pembroke Pines in Florida, among others.

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Customers who bought the product during this period are advised to check their purchases.

Health warning

Consuming undeclared hazelnuts can be dangerous for those with allergies. In severe cases, it may lead to anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction.

Symptoms can include hives, trouble breathing, dizziness, nausea, and severe stomach pain.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms is urged to seek emergency medical help immediately.

What to do

Costco is asking customers to return the affected madeleines to their nearest store for a full refund.

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For further information, shoppers can contact Costco customer service or visit their local warehouse.

Sources: Costco