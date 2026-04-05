Doctor warns some foods may be ‘worse for you than smoking’

A familiar weekly shop can hide products that nutrition experts say deserve closer scrutiny.

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An episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast has renewed attention on ultra-processed foods after NHS doctor Chris van Tulleken said they have “overtaken tobacco as the leading cause of early death on planet Earth”.

The British Heart Foundation says ultra-processed foods often include preservatives, emulsifiers, sweeteners and artificial flavourings, while also tending to be high in salt, sugar and saturated fat.

A 2024 review in The BMJ, covering 45 studies and nearly 10 million people, linked higher intake to greater risks including early death, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Mass-produced supermarket bread, energy drinks and many breakfast cereals are among the products often flagged.

Reporting cited from Harvard Health, the NHS and The Conversation suggests these items can contain heavy amounts of caffeine, added sugar or long lists of ingredients that are uncommon in home cooking.

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Foods under fire

Processed meats such as hot dogs remain a major concern.

The World Health Organization classifies processed meat as a Group 1 carcinogen, while the NHS says high intake of processed and red meat is associated with a greater risk of bowel cancer.

Vegan substitutes are not automatically a healthier swap. The British Heart Foundation says some plant-based meats and cheeses can be high in salt, fat, sugar and additives, despite their health-conscious image.

Chicken nuggets, reformulated potato snacks, margarine and ready meals also feature heavily in warnings. According to Action on Salt, one in five ready meals surveyed last year contained high levels of salt and saturated fat.

As the group put it: “Excess salt consumption is directly linked to high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke,”

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What to do instead

Health bodies are not calling for panic, but they do advise checking labels more carefully.

The NHS says processed foods vary widely, and the British Heart Foundation recommends choosing more fruit, vegetables, fish and unsaturated oils where possible.

Sources: Diary of a CEO, British Heart Foundation, The BMJ, NHS, Harvard Health, WHO, Action on Salt, Nutrients