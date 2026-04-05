The things Tesco employees wish they could tell customers

Tesco worker reveals what staff really think of shoppers.

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Behind the shelves and checkout counters, supermarket workers deal with far more than stocking products.

One former Tesco employee has shared the thoughts staff often keep to themselves while serving customers.

Having spent years working in-store, the ex-employee described daily frustrations and small moments that shoppers may never notice.

One common issue comes before the doors even open. Staff say customers often expect to be let in early, even when opening times are fixed.

Another frequent frustration is impatience at the tills. According to the former worker, visible annoyance from customers does not speed up the process during busy periods.

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Requests for ID can also lead to awkward moments. Staff say they do not enjoy asking, even when it turns out the shopper is clearly old enough.

Everyday struggles

The account also highlights quirks of the job itself. From surprisingly comfortable uniforms to the challenge of unpacking stock cages, much of the work happens behind the scenes.

Discounted items can trigger sudden crowds, with customers gathering quickly as reduced-price labels appear.

Meanwhile, staff lunches are far from glamorous. The worker noted that budget options are sometimes the only choice during breaks.

Customer interactions

Some situations arise directly from customer requests. Staff say they often feel pressure when asked to reduce prices on slightly damaged goods.

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They also stress that policies like carrier bag charges are beyond their control, despite occasional frustration from shoppers.

Regular customers, however, do not go unnoticed. Staff often recognise shopping habits and routines over time.

Self-service tills remain a major pain point for both shoppers and employees. The former worker said staff can find them just as frustrating as customers do.

They also noted that assistance is already on the way when an alert appears, meaning there is no need to wave items at the scanner.

Sources: Express UK