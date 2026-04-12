Two charged as Ukraine exposes energy sector scandal

Ukrainian authorities say they have exposed a major fraud scheme in the country’s gas sector, highlighting ongoing concerns about corruption in key industries.

Others are reading now

The case involves alleged manipulation of procurement processes at a major state-owned company.

Fraud scheme

According to the Kyiv Independent, two individuals have been charged over a scheme that allegedly cost the state Hr 295 million ($6.8 million).

The suspects include an employee of Ukrgazvydobuvannya and the head of a supplier firm.

Investigators say former managers and business partners worked together to inflate the cost of materials used in gas production.

How it worked

Authorities allege the scheme relied on a network of controlled companies submitting coordinated bids to simulate competition.

Also read

“Shell companies bought the materials needed for gas extraction at real market prices. These goods were then repeatedly ‘resold’ from one company to another,” Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said.

This process reportedly pushed prices up by two to three times before the goods were sold to the state company.

Investigation underway

The operation was uncovered through a joint effort by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), the Economic Security Bureau and the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Officials say further investigations are ongoing to identify additional participants in the scheme.

The profits generated from the inflated contracts were allegedly diverted to those involved.

Also read

Strategic sector

Ukrgazvydobuvannya is Ukraine’s largest gas producer and part of the state-owned Naftogaz group.

The case comes at a sensitive time, as Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has faced sustained attacks during the war with Russia.

Wider scrutiny

Ukraine’s energy sector has been under increased examination following recent corruption scandals involving senior officials.

The latest case underscores the challenges facing authorities as they attempt to strengthen oversight while maintaining critical energy supplies.

Sources: Kyiv Independent