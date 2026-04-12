He thought he wanted freedom – until he had it: The hidden downsides of the digital nomad dream

A 34-year-old professional walked away from a steady corporate salary, boarded a one-way flight to Bangkok, and expected relief to follow. It did — briefly. What came next was harder to define, and far less comfortable.

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As burnout rises and remote work expands, more professionals are trading traditional careers for mobility.

Southeast Asia, with its lower costs and established expat networks, has become a frequent landing point.

The writer Cole Matheson was among them. In a blog post for Global English Editing, he recounts leaving an $87,000 job and relocating to Thailand with $12,000 in savings.

At first, the transition felt exactly as imagined. No meetings, no deadlines, no pressure to perform. Just long, open days.

But within weeks, that openness began to lose its appeal, replaced by something closer to restlessness.

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When freedom stalls

One afternoon on a Koh Phangan beach, with the tide rolling in and no obligations waiting, Matheson reached a blunt conclusion: “Freedom and emptiness can feel exactly the same.”

In his blog post, he suggests the real shock was not the move itself, but the sudden absence of structure. Without a defined role or routine, even small decisions began to feel disproportionate.

Psychologist Barry Schwartz, in his book The Paradox of Choice: Why More Is Less, argues that too many options can lead to hesitation rather than action. In practice, that meant days slipping by without momentum.

Matheson writes that motivation faded in stretches, and time blurred. The setting remained idyllic, but the sense of direction did not.

Rebuilding from scratch

The adjustment did not come through dramatic change, but through small, deliberate acts. Morning workouts. A scheduled language class. Writing without deadlines.

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None of it was designed to impress or achieve. It simply created rhythm.

Over time, those choices formed a new structure, one that was self-directed rather than imposed. It reflects a broader pattern where meaning tends to grow around constraints we choose, not the ones we escape.

Matheson does not present his decision as a mistake. Instead, he frames it as a confrontation with the absence of familiar markers of success.

For anyone considering a similar move, his experience offers a less romantic takeaway. Freedom does not automatically provide direction. It only removes the distractions that once hid the lack of it.

Sources: Global English Editing (Cole Matheson blog), Barry Schwartz – The Paradox of Choice: Why More Is Less