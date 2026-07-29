55 countries could boycott the World Cup over FIFA’s controversial new plans

UEFA and FIFA on collision course as World Cup boycott threat grows.

Pressure is mounting on FIFA president Gianni Infantino after plans to bring private investors into football’s governing body triggered fierce opposition across Europe, with UEFA members now discussing the possibility of a World Cup boycott.

The dispute centers on a proposal to create a new commercial subsidiary valued at $20 billion and sell more than 20 percent of the business to outside investors, raising approximately $4.2 billion.

UEFA condemns proposal

According to Express via. FIFA, the new company would operate under the name FIFA Forward Enterprise and is intended to expand the organization’s commercial operations while generating additional funding for member associations.

Reports that the proposal had not been discussed with national associations before its announcement have fueled criticism within UEFA, whose 55 member nations are expected to discuss the issue during an emergency meeting this week.

In a strongly worded statement, UEFA said:

“This crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross. UEFA takes it extremely seriously.”

The organization also warned that football’s governance should never become a commercial asset.

“The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade – especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA’s to sell.”

According to the report, European football associations are prepared to consider refusing to participate in a future World Cup should Infantino continue with the proposal.

Previous tensions resurface

Relations between UEFA and FIFA have already been strained over a series of disputes involving Infantino’s leadership.

European officials previously criticized FIFA after the suspension of U.S. striker Folarin Balogun was lifted during the World Cup following appeals from U.S. President Donald Trump. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin later skipped the World Cup final despite attending the opening match.

Earlier, UEFA also accused Infantino of placing “private political interests” ahead of football after arriving late to a FIFA Congress following a visit connected to Trump’s Gulf tour.

The proposed investment structure has also drawn attention because the reported lead investor group, Thrive Eternal, is headed by Josh Kushner, whose brother Jared Kushner is married to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Infantino defends investment plan

Infantino insists the proposal would significantly increase financial support for FIFA’s member associations.

“Our next stage of growth needs a structure built for it, one where the commercial side of the game operates as a focused, dedicated business, with its value shared more and better all around the world,” he said.

FIFA says the additional investment would allow national associations to receive substantially larger development grants between 2027 and 2030, supporting coaching, infrastructure, national teams, competitions and grassroots football.