Dagens.com
Homepage War Polish minister on Putin: “A sick man with a gun...

Polish minister on Putin: “A sick man with a gun is still a man with a gun”

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
Follow dagens.com on Google
Vladimir Putin
Emad Nour / Shutterstock.com

The minster warned that Putin might take dangerous risks as pressure mounts.

Others are reading now

Trump turmoil sends Iceland back toward Brussels

Court battle isn’t over: Prince Harry returns after painful legal loss

Living next door to a giant in trouble rarely brings peace of mind.

When a powerful neighbor faces mounting strain, unpredictable choices often follow.

Eastern Europe is keeping a watchful eye on Moscow as pressure builds behind Kremlin walls.

A sick man

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski recently warned that a squeezed Kremlin might act more recklessly. Speaking to TVP World, he pointed out that ordinary Russians are starting to feel the heavy toll of war on their economy.

Also read

Trump takes dramatic step after 90-minute call with Putin

Joe Biden takes aim at Donald Trump: “What a loser”

Despite Moscow’s troubles, Sikorski stressed that a weaker military does not make Russia harmless.

“A sick man with a gun is still a man with a gun,” he said during the broadcast.

Because of that threat, Poland is pouring huge sums into its military forces. Sikorski explained that Warsaw wants to convince Putin that attacking Poland would cost him far more than his war in Ukraine.

Misjudged power

The Polish minister believes Putin is acting on terrible information. He argued that the Russian leader lacks a realistic view of his current geopolitical standing.

“His capabilities are clearly less than we had thought, but his intent is even worse,” Sikorski stated.

Sikorski also criticized North Korea for sending troops to help Moscow, calling the military alliance “a very nasty example of collaboration between two authoritarian countries.”

He raised doubts about whether sending raw conscripts would actually help Russia on the battlefield, noting that forced recruits lack the drive of paid contract soldiers.

Pressure in Washington

Looking across the Atlantic, Sikorski welcomed recent political developments in the United States. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently visited Washington for the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham and met with President Donald Trump.

“The fact that the US has now recognized that Ukraine has cards and made extraordinarily successful efforts to level the playing field is a good sign,” Sikorski noted.

He urged Trump to honor Graham’s legacy by pushing through a fresh bipartisan sanctions package aimed directly at Russia’s lucrative energy revenues.

For Poland, the goal remains clear. Giving Ukraine stronger support and keeping economic sanctions tight is the only way to make Moscow think twice before taking another desperate gamble.

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

Russia Builds Massive New Military Base Near NATO Border

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

Ads by MGDK