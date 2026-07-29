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Ukraine is running out of targets after 201 Russian vessels hit in weeks

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
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Ukraine, drone, strike, shadow fleet, Russia
Screenshot, @usf_army / X

According to the commander of Ukraine’s drone forces, they will just have to push harder.

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A relentless three-week drone assault has left Russian maritime supply lines crippled across the region.

Ukrainian operators targeted dozens of vessels every week in a concerted effort to starve front-line troops of fuel and crucial equipment.

The offensive, known officially as Operation MoLoChKa, launched in early July. By the time the primary phase wrapped up, Ukrainian military leaders noticed a remarkable problem on the horizon.

Targets had simply vanished.

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Running out of targets

Robert “Madyar” Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, detailed the result online on Telegram.

“We promised to hit 221 vessels. We will have to push ourselves, because there are simply none left there except damaged ones turned into non-self-propelled barges,” Brovdi said. “Kerch Bay is blocked for an indefinite period.”

Specialized drone crews hit 201 Russian vessels during the intensive push. Official figures confirm that 129 ships were targeted in the Sea of Azov, while another 72 were struck across the Black Sea.

Disabling the fleet

Ukrainian pilots took a precise tactical approach. Instead of trying to sink every ship they found, operators deliberately focused on disabling key systems. Drones repeatedly knocked out engines, steering controls, and radio towers.

This strategy cut power and left vessels helpless without causing massive fuel spills. Disabled tankers and ferries now float uselessly in open water. They cannot move without tugboats.

The official tally excludes additional strikes launched by Ukraine’s Security Service or other military branches. Because of those separate operations, the true number of damaged Russian vessels is likely much higher across the entire region.

The constant drone threat has deeply rattled Russian leadership. In response, authorities in Moscow are now considering arming civilian grain ships with heavy machine guns and mobile missile launchers to guard their critical commercial routes.

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

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