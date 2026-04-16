A new industrial revolution? Attacks on Sam Altman echo history

Attacks on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are being compared to Industrial Revolution-era unrest, as rising fears over AI fuel both public backlash and real-world violence.

A wave of attacks targeting OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is raising alarms about a growing backlash against artificial intelligence—one that experts say resembles the social unrest seen during past technological revolutions.

The incidents suggest that resistance to AI is no longer confined to online debate, but is beginning to manifest in real-world violence as anxiety over rapid change deepens.

According to Fortune, authorities linked the first attack directly to anti-AI beliefs, underscoring how fears around the technology are escalating.

Violence tied to AI fears

The first incident involved a suspect who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at Altman’s home and planned further attacks, including targeting OpenAI’s headquarters.

Investigators said the individual had expressed fears that AI could lead to human extinction and carried a manifesto outlining those beliefs.

Just days later, a separate incident saw gunfire directed at the same property, highlighting a sharp escalation in both frequency and severity.

Together, the attacks mark one of the most visible cases of violence tied to opposition against AI and its leaders.

Echoes of past upheaval

Experts say the pattern reflects something deeper than isolated incidents.

“As tempting as it is to say this is just a disturbed individual, which most likely it is, I really think we see the parallels to then,” economist Aleksandar Tomic told Fortune.

He compared the current moment to the Second Industrial Revolution, when rapid technological change disrupted societies, displaced workers and fueled resentment toward industrial leaders.

“It’s happening much quicker, and it’s happening at a much larger scale,” he said, warning that institutions are struggling to keep pace with the speed of AI development.

Broadening backlash

The resistance to AI extends far beyond individual actors.

Creative professionals have protested the use of their work to train AI systems without compensation, while communities have opposed the construction of energy-intensive data centers.

Other critics fear the long-term implications of increasingly powerful systems, including the possibility that they could operate beyond human control.

This mix of economic, environmental and existential concerns is helping fuel a broader climate of distrust.

Anxiety meets transformation

Public sentiment reflects that unease.

A Stanford study found that a growing share of people globally feel nervous about AI, with concerns particularly high in the United States.

Much of that anxiety centers on jobs, with many expecting automation to reduce employment opportunities in the coming decades.

Industry leaders themselves have warned of major disruption, reinforcing the sense that a large-scale economic shift is underway.

Managing the transition

Altman acknowledged those fears following the attacks, saying the scale of change brought by AI could be unprecedented.

He called for new policies to help manage the economic transition and urged a more constructive public debate.

“While we have that debate, we should de-escalate the rhetoric and tactics and try to have fewer explosions in fewer homes, figuratively and literally,” he wrote.

A familiar pattern

The comparison to the Industrial Revolution suggests the current tensions may be part of a broader historical cycle.

Periods of rapid technological advancement have often been accompanied by instability, as societies struggle to adapt to new economic realities.

With AI advancing at a far faster pace, experts warn that managing its social impact may prove just as critical as developing the technology itself.

Sources: Fortune, Stanford