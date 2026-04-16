“We cannot guarantee your safety” – Threats force Erika Kirk to pull out of JD Vance event

According to a spokesperson from Turning Point USA, it was the security team that advised Charlie Kirks widow to not participate.

A planned university appearance involving the Vice President of the United States and the widow of Charlie Kirk was abruptly scaled back after safety concerns emerged.

Erika Kirk was scheduled to join Vice President JD Vance on stage at a Turning Point USA event in Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday, but Turning Point USA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet said threats prompted her to cancel her participation in the University of Georgia event.

Speaking to Fox News, Kolvet described the moment as “a really unfortunate experience.”

“To see the security team tell us, ‘We cannot guarantee your safety; we recommend that you don’t do this,’ was a really chilling moment for all of us to have to internalize and experience—and to realize that Erika Kirk’s children are one parent away from being orphans,” Kolvet said Wednesday.

Kolvet took her place on stage, appearing with Vance. He said he felt both unsettled and grateful for the opportunity.

Widowed at another university

The founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated on September 10, 2025, during a political event at Utah Valley University.

The right-wing political activist was speaking at an outdoor campus debate arranged by Turning Point USA when he was shot in the neck by a gunman allegedly positioned on the roof of a building approximately 130 meters (142 yards) away.

The subsequent manhunt led to the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler James Robinson, who is now awaiting trial after being charged with aggravated murder, among other offenses.

The prosecution is seeking the death penalty.

A first for Turning Point USA

Returning to Erika Kirk’s decision to step down from the event at the University of Georgia, Kolvet told Fox News the decision was unprecedented for the organization.

He linked the move to a broader pattern of recent incidents, including violence affecting individuals connected to the group.

Kolvet said such developments have intensified security considerations, describing the environment as increasingly unstable.

Kirk: “God bless you all”

Kirk later addressed her absence in a post on X, citing personal safety concerns.

“I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you all!”

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Sources: Fox News, Turning Point USA statements, social media post