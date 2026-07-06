A single cap in Lara Trump’s photos sparks fresh speculation

Lara Trump’s Fourth of July photos sparked debate over a “Trump 2028” cap and drew widespread attention online.

Lara Trump shared photos from her family’s Fourth of July celebration on her Instagram profile. However, it was not only the festive setting that attracted attention.

According to the Daily Express, one particular element of her outfit quickly became the center of debate among her followers.

The photos show the Fox News host by a swimming pool with family and friends. One image showed her wearing a red cap with the slogan “Trump 2028,” which quickly sparked speculation.

The cap drew renewed attention because the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution limits a president to being elected no more than twice.

Donald Trump has nevertheless mentioned the idea several times, even though a third term is not permitted.

Reactions pour in

In addition to the cap, many followers commented on Lara Trump’s physique. She shared photos of herself posing by the pool in a red-and-white polka-dot bikini and captioned the post, “HBD, America!” alongside American-themed emojis.

Shortly after the post was published, followers began commenting extensively on her appearance. Among the messages were “You’re in such good shape!”, “Oh my God! What a goddess.”, and descriptions such as “body goals,” according to the Daily Express.

At the same time, she shared more glimpses of the family’s poolside celebration. The photos included the couple’s children enjoying popsicles by the pool and one image showing Eric Trump giving his wife a piggyback ride.

Known for her fitness

According to the Daily Express, public interest in Lara Trump’s physique comes as no surprise.

She regularly shares posts about her fitness routine, which includes weight training, CrossFit, Pilates, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and triathlon competitions.

The article also notes that earlier this year, she sparked debate with a fitness post while wearing a top emblazoned with “USA.” At the time, one follower wrote, “Are those guns legal in America?”, while another asked, “Is your body real or AI generated?”

The post follows another widely discussed Independence Day appearance. On that occasion, the focus was primarily on Donald Trump, who critics claimed appeared to have fallen asleep during the celebration—something we have also previously reported.

Sources: Instagram, Daily Express