Critics Claim Trump Fell Asleep During Fourth of July Fireworks as White House Responds

Donald Trump’s health is once again under scrutiny after a viral video from the United States’ 250th Independence Day celebration sparked fresh debate online.

A video from the United States’ celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary of independence has sparked a new debate about Donald Trump’s health.

The clip, which was widely shared on social media following Saturday’s event in Washington, D.C., prompted reactions from both critics and the White House.

The video is far from the first time the president’s health has been publicly discussed. Previous footage has also fueled speculation among critics, according to the Irish Star.

One of the most widely shared reactions came from Democratic commentator Harry Sisson, who wrote on X: “Trump seen falling asleep during the fireworks in Washington D.C. celebrating America’s 250th birthday. Incredibly embarrassing and concerning.” Journalist Aaron Rupar also commented on the video, writing: “Trump ‘blinking’ during the fireworks show in DC.”

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The White House Responds

The White House quickly dismissed the criticism. The Trump-affiliated account Rapid Response 47 replied: “He literally has his eyes open in the clip you posted, you idiots.”

The discussion quickly turned into yet another political exchange between the president’s critics and supporters, who disagreed over what the footage actually showed.

However, according to the Irish Star, this is far from the first time Trump’s health has been the subject of public debate.

Previously, opponents also pointed to footage from a meeting at the White House, arguing that it raised questions about his physical condition.

Celebration Continued

The day’s official celebration was earlier interrupted by bad weather, leading to a temporary evacuation of the area around the National Mall.

During the event, Trump honored American veterans and described the anniversary as “one of the most joyous and glorious milestones ever.” He also said: “We will always be on top, we will never let our country fall. We will always be the greatest.”

Later in his speech, the president turned his attention to World War II veterans, remarking: “They’re the greatest generation. I hate to admit it, but they are.”

The debate over the viral video, however, continued on social media long after the celebrations had ended, the Irish Star reports.

80 Years Old and Still President

The debate also comes just weeks after Donald Trump turned 80 on June 14.

At 80, he is the oldest person ever to be sworn in as President of the United States, and his physical condition is therefore closely monitored by the media, political opponents, and supporters alike, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In recent months, several videos from public events have sparked discussions on social media, with critics questioning the president’s health.

The White House has consistently rejected those claims, maintaining that Trump is in good health and continues to have the energy required to carry out the duties of the presidency, according to the New York Post.

As a result, the debate over his age and physical condition has become a recurring theme in political discourse whenever new videos of the president go viral.

Sources: Irish Star, The Wall Street Journal, New York Post