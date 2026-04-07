“A whole civilisation will die tonight” – Trump threatens Iran ahead of deadline

J.D. Vance says that “there is going to be a lot of negotiation” ahead of the deadline.

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Tensions is escalating sharply as a US-imposed deadline approaches, with stark rhetoric raising fears of a major confrontation.

The warning centers on strategic maritime route, the Strait of Hormuz, critical to global energy flows.

President Donald Trump has issued a dramatic message ahead of the cutoff, signaling potentially severe consequences if Iran does not comply.

“A whole civilization will die”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

The statement came as the administration presses Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for international oil shipments.

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Trump suggested that a broader transformation in Iran could follow, adding that “maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?”

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Screenshot, Donald Trump on Truth Social

Deadline pressure

The US president has set an 8 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline for Iran to act, warning of serious repercussions if the demand is not met.

Previous deadlines issued by Trump have shifted, adding uncertainty to the timeline and the likelihood of enforcement.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point due to its economic and geopolitical importance, with disruptions likely to impact global markets.

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Vance: “There’s going to be a lot of negotiation

Speaking at a press conference in Hungary, US vice president J.D. Vance for saying that “there is going to be a lot of negotiation” ahead of the deadline, according to CNN.

North America editor for the BBC, Sarah Smith, notes that even though Donald Trump is no stranger to using fiery rhetoric, the post warning of a civilization ending signals that Trump does not have high hopes for a deal being reached before the deadline.

The question then is, how Trump will react, as he has previously extended similar deadlines when timer has been getting close to zero.

Sources: Truth Social statements from Donald Trump, White House remarks, CNN, BBC