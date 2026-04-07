Energy has become one of the biggest political issues in Europe in recent years.

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Rising prices and supply concerns have pushed governments to rethink where their fuel comes from. The war in Ukraine has only made these questions more urgent.

The roots of the conflict

During an official visit to Budapest, US Vice President JD Vance spoke about these issues just days before Hungary’s parliamentary elections, according to Ziare. Standing next to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, he shared a controversial view on the origins of the war in Ukraine.

Vance said the roots of the conflict go back to Europe’s decision to reduce its dependence on Russian energy. He argued that this shift, which began after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, created tensions that later grew into war.

He described Hungary as a model for other European countries. He said the country has managed to keep energy prices lower by maintaining a different approach. According to him, Hungary’s strategy shows the benefits of energy independence.

Vance also defended former US President Donald Trump. He said critics who accuse Trump of being too close to Russia are ignoring Europe’s own energy decisions. He argued that these choices weakened the continent’s position.

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Vance’s accusations

The US vice president praised Viktor Orban for his political approach. He said Orban had shown strong judgment and had made efforts to push for peace.

During the same visit, Vance was asked about claims of election interference. Orban has accused Ukraine of trying to influence Hungary’s upcoming elections. Vance was then questioned about possible Ukrainian involvement in the US presidential election in 2024.

Vance said he had seen information suggesting that some individuals linked to Ukrainian intelligence may have supported Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the final weeks of the campaign. He did not provide detailed evidence during the press conference.

He added that in every country there are people who try to influence elections. He also said there are others who believe in national sovereignty and fair political processes.

The comments come at a sensitive time for both Europe and the United States. Energy policy, security concerns, and political trust are all under pressure. Vance’s statements are likely to add to the ongoing debate about the causes of the war and the future of Europe’s energy strategy.