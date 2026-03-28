Amputee Athlete Accused of Fatal Shooting

A well-known figure in a niche American sport is at the center of a serious criminal case. Authorities say the incident unfolded during a late-night car ride and ended with a body discovered hours later.

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Police in Maryland have arrested Dayton Webber, a 27-year-old professional cornhole player, on suspicion of killing another man, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office cited by LADbible.

Webber, who became a champion in the sport after losing all four limbs to a severe infection as an infant, is accused of shooting a man during an argument inside a vehicle.

Investigators said the incident was reported around 10:25 p.m. on Sunday, when two individuals approached La Plata Police officers claiming they had witnessed the shooting from the back seat of the car.

Night of incident

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the witnesses alleged that Webber was driving when he shot the front-seat passenger. They told officers he later stopped the car and asked them to help remove the body.

The two individuals said they refused and exited the vehicle, after which Webber allegedly drove away with the victim still inside.

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Authorities noted that everyone involved knew each other prior to the incident.

Roughly two hours later, police received a separate report of a body found on private property.

Investigation unfolds

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LADbible’s report citing police.

A warrant was issued for Webber’s arrest shortly after the discovery.

Officials later located his vehicle in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was found at a nearby hospital where he had gone for treatment related to a medical issue.

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Police said he was taken into custody after being discharged and is currently being held as a fugitive pending extradition to Maryland.

Charges pending

Authorities stated that Webber is expected to face charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder and additional related offenses once returned to Charles County.

In a statement reported by LADbible, officials said: “Upon being released from the hospital, Webber was arrested by officers with the Albemarle County Police Department and was charged as a fugitive from justice.”

The American Cornhole League also addressed the situation, saying: “The ACL is aware of the reports regarding allegations involving Dayton Webber. This is an extremely serious matter and our thoughts are with all those impacted, including the family and loved ones of Bradrick Michael Wells.”

The league added it would not comment further while the case remains ongoing.

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Sources: LADbible, Charles County Sheriff’s Office