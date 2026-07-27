Brazil blocks Trump’s officials over explosive election interference fears

Brazil fears Trump’s officials could undermine democracy—and refuses them entry.

Brazil has denied visa requests for two senior officials in President Donald Trump’s administration after concluding that their planned visit could undermine confidence in the country’s electoral system ahead of October’s presidential election.

The decision, confirmed to Reuters by two Brazilian officials familiar with the matter, marks the latest escalation in tensions between Brasília and Washington as Brazil prepares for a closely watched vote.

According to Reuters via. the officials, the proposed US delegation included Assistant Secretary Riley M. Barnes from the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor and Deputy Assistant Secretary Samuel Samson.

Brazilian authorities rejected the visa applications on Friday after concluding there was:

“Evidence pointing to a renewed attempt to politically exploit the situation and undermine the electoral system.”

Officials told Reuters they viewed the planned visit as an effort to influence Brazil’s presidential election, in which incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is expected to face Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro and a close ally of Trump.

Washington rejects accusations

The US State Department denied suggestions that the visit was intended to interfere in Brazil’s domestic politics.

A department spokesperson said Barnes and Samson are scheduled to visit Brasília between July 27 and July 30 to meet government officials, religious leaders and representatives from civil society.

The spokesperson described allegations of political interference as “Baseless.”

According to the State Department, the meetings were intended to focus on election integrity, religious freedom and freedom of expression and were consistent with the bureau’s regular responsibilities.

Old election disputes return to the spotlight

The dispute comes against the backdrop of years of controversy surrounding Brazil’s electronic voting system.

Former President Jair Bolsonaro repeatedly questioned the reliability of the country’s elections before losing to Lula in 2022, despite presenting no evidence of widespread fraud. Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court later ruled that Bolsonaro had abused his office by attempting to discredit the electoral process, banning him from seeking public office until 2030.

Bolsonaro was later convicted of plotting to overturn the 2022 election result and remain in power. He is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence under house arrest.

His son, Flávio Bolsonaro, has recently revived criticism of Brazil’s voting system and last week called on foreign governments to send election observers to monitor October’s vote.

During the same event, the senator claimed Brazil’s electronic voting machines were manufactured by Smartmatic, a company that has featured prominently in allegations surrounding elections in Venezuela.

Both Smartmatic and Brazil’s electoral court rejected that assertion, telling Reuters the company has not supplied voting machines used in Brazilian elections.

Flávio Bolsonaro later insisted that:

“The integrity of Brazil’s voting system”

had not been questioned by him, according to a statement released after the event.