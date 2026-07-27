Naval warfare is changing fast. Traditional battle strategies are quickly becoming outdated as small, deadly drones dominate open waters.

Facing heavy losses at sea, one major power is now scrambling to rebuild its fleet before it is too late, reports UNITED24Media.

New sea strategy

Russia has officially begun construction on its very first uncrewed anti-submarine vessel. The 500-ton warship represents a massive tactical shift as Moscow struggles to match modern maritime technology.

Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev confirmed the project has entered the building phase under the country’s official State Armament Program. Officials view the design as a crucial foundation for future naval operations.

“It is already under construction, and it will become the first such vessel. It will lay the foundation for the further development of uncrewed systems,” Moiseyev said, according to reporting by United24Media.

Moscow is also creating brand-new military units to operate automated systems. The Northern Fleet already launched its first dedicated unmanned regiment. Next up is the Pacific Fleet, which expects to establish a matching unit by 2027.

Pushed from Crimea

This sudden push toward robotic warfare comes after humiliating naval setbacks. Ukraine’s clever maritime drone campaign has completely transformed the conflict in the Black Sea and exposed major vulnerabilities.

Explosive Ukrainian sea drones repeatedly pounded Russian warships, patrol craft, and vital landing vessels. The mounting casualties eventually forced Moscow to retreat, fleeing its primary bases in occupied Crimea for safer harbor in Novorossiysk.

The strain on Moscow’s military is now showing around the globe. In July 2026, Russia was left without any active warships deployed in the Mediterranean Sea for the first time since 2013, illustrating how far its reach has shrunk.

By developing its own fleet of automated anti-submarine vessels, Russia hopes to protect its remaining ships and counter Ukraine’s nimble tech. Yet building automated warships during a costly war will be a steep climb for Moscow’s defense industry.

Sources: United24Media