Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in Miami, UK seeks extradition

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami after British authorities requested their extradition on rape and human trafficking charges, with UK prosecutors also announcing dozens of additional criminal counts.

Social media personalities Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami after British authorities requested their extradition over rape and human trafficking allegations, opening a new chapter in a legal case that has spanned several countries.

According to AP, the brothers were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Saturday and are expected to appear in federal court in Miami early next week.

Extradition request

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed the arrests to AP, while British prosecutors announced they are seeking the brothers’ extradition over allegations that they raped and trafficked women between 2010 and 2017.

The Tate brothers, who hold dual U.S. and British citizenship, moved to Romania in 2016. They were arrested there in 2022 as part of a human trafficking investigation but denied all allegations. The Romanian case has not proceeded because of legal and procedural issues.

According to AP, the brothers were permitted to leave Romania last year and traveled to Florida on a private jet.

Legal battle

The charges brought by UK authorities relate to alleged offenses involving women in the area north of London, where the brothers grew up. Their lawyers have denied the accusations.

Joseph McBride, an attorney representing the brothers, described the new UK charges as “filth and slander” and argued they were intended to undermine defamation lawsuits filed by the Tates in the United States.

“They’re pulling out all the stops to make sure these guys never get their day in court,” McBride said.

“We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free. America does not do Britain’s political dirty work.”

Additional charges

According to AP, Andrew Tate first gained widespread attention through the UK television show “Big Brother” in 2016 before building a large online following. He has since been removed from several major social media platforms for violating hate speech policies.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service said it is pursuing a total of 38 new charges involving four additional alleged victims. Both brothers face rape and human trafficking charges, while Andrew Tate also faces allegations related to profiting from prostitution and offenses involving indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

“There is no place for male violence against women and girls, and we will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us,” said Karena Thomas, an assistant chief constable of Bedfordshire Police.

Sources: AP