CNBC poll shows growing economic pessimism as Trump’s ratings slip

Americans’ economic pessimism has climbed to its highest level since late 2023, while dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy, inflation and the cost of living has also increased.

A new opinion poll suggests Americans are becoming increasingly concerned about the state of the economy, with confidence falling to its lowest level in nearly two years.

According to Digi24, citing CNBC, the survey also points to rising dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy, inflation and the cost of living.

Confidence weakens

The poll, conducted among 1,000 US adults, found that 61% of respondents are pessimistic about the economy and its future direction, the highest level recorded since late 2023. Just 25% said they were optimistic.

According to Digi24, citing CNBC, nearly half of those surveyed said they had reduced spending on essential items such as food and healthcare. Around two-thirds reported cutting back on discretionary expenses, including restaurants, entertainment and other non-essential purchases, while many also said they were traveling less or relying less on credit cards.

The financial strain was most evident among lower-income households. Sixty percent of respondents earning less than $30,000 a year said they had reduced spending on essential goods, compared with 35% of those earning more than $100,000 annually.

Trump’s ratings

The survey gave Trump an overall job approval rating of 40%, while 59% of respondents said they disapproved of his performance.

According to Digi24, citing CNBC, attitudes were even more negative regarding the economy, with 60% disapproving of the president’s handling of economic policy and only 38% expressing approval. On inflation and the cost of living, 68% disapproved, while 31% approved.

The poll also found that 63% of respondents disapproved of Trump’s handling of the conflict with Iran, compared with 35% who approved.

Political outlook

Despite the public’s concerns, the survey suggests Democrats have made only limited political gains. According to Digi24, citing CNBC, the party holds a four-point advantage over Republicans on voter preferences for control of Congress, unchanged from the previous poll in April.

Respondents viewed Democrats as stronger on issues including food prices, housing and healthcare, while Republicans retained an advantage on immigration and border security. Support for possible US military action against Iran also declined, with 48% saying intervention to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons would be justified, down from 53% in April.

Sources: Digi24, CNBC