Archaeologists uncovers well-preserved Byzantine city and 48 ancient tombs in Egypt

Archaeologists have uncovered a well-preserved Byzantine-era city in Egypt’s Western Desert and a series of ancient tombs near Alexandria, shedding new light on daily life and burial practices from nearly 1,700 years ago.

Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of a remarkably preserved Byzantine-era settlement in Egypt’s Western Desert, alongside a separate discovery of ancient tombs near Alexandria, offering new insights into life during the late Roman and Byzantine periods.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Egyptian officials say the discoveries are among the country’s most significant recent archaeological finds and are expected to further strengthen Egypt’s tourism sector.

Byzantine settlement

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced that excavations at the Dakhla Oasis revealed a 4th-century residential city dating to the period when Egypt formed part of the Byzantine Empire.

According to AP, archaeologists uncovered a network of north-south streets intersected by east-west roads, creating public squares and open spaces. The settlement also features a mid-4th century basilica, two watchtowers and a heavily fortified structure with thick defensive walls.

Researchers found residential buildings with reception halls and vaulted roofs, as well as bread ovens, kitchens and stone grinding tools that provide evidence of everyday life.

Rare discoveries

Among the most notable buildings is the home of Tisous, identified as a church deacon. Archaeologists believe the structure served as an early house church before the construction of the city’s basilica.

AP reported that excavations also uncovered bronze coins bearing images of Byzantine emperors, Christian symbols and Latin inscriptions, along with gold coins dating to the reign of Roman Emperor Constantius II. Around 200 inscribed pottery fragments, known as ostraca, were also found, documenting commercial transactions, correspondence and other aspects of daily life.

The Dakhla Oasis, located in Egypt’s New Valley province, is currently included on UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List.

Ancient cemetery

In a separate excavation at Marina el-Alamein, around 100 kilometers west of Alexandria, archaeologists uncovered 18 additional tombs, increasing the total number discovered at the site to 48.

According to AP, the discoveries include 11 rock-cut tombs, seven limestone-built tombs, pottery, amphorae, lamps, altars and a 2.5-meter granite sarcophagus containing human remains that are undergoing analysis. Researchers also found fragments of a plaster sphinx statue and four “golden tongues” placed in the mouths of the deceased, reflecting burial customs of the period.

Egyptian authorities say the discoveries come as the country’s tourism industry continues to recover, with a record 19 million visitors recorded last year.

Sources: Associated Press, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities