Australia shocks thousands with sudden ban on Iranian tourists

Thousands of travellers have been caught off guard after Australia introduced a sweeping new restriction targeting one nationality. The decision has triggered backlash and raised questions about migration policy.

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Critics say the move could have wider consequences beyond the immediate ban.

According to BBC News, Australia will bar Iranian tourists with valid visas from entering the country for six months, citing concerns they may not return home once their permits expire. The measure, which takes effect on Thursday, affects around 6,800 visa holders.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the government was acting cautiously amid shifting global conditions.

“Decisions about permanent stays in Australia should be deliberate decisions of the government, not a random consequence of who had booked a holiday,” he said.

Backlash grows

The decision has sparked strong criticism from advocacy groups and politicians, who argue it unfairly targets one group.

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Jana Favero, Deputy CEO of the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre, called it a “massive betrayal of the Iranian community, and a breathtaking moral failure”.

Independent MP Zali Steggall warned the policy could undermine trust in the migration system.

“Invalidating lawfully obtained visas undermines confidence in our entire migration system and sets a dangerous precedent,” she said.

Limited exceptions

Some exemptions will apply, including for partners and children of Australian citizens. Authorities also said parents of citizens may receive “sympathetic consideration”.

Burke said the policy was developed in consultation with the Australian-Iranian community and is intended as a temporary step while the situation is reviewed.

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The restriction does not apply to citizens of any other country.

Wider debate

The move follows earlier legislation allowing the government to block visa holders from selected countries. It was introduced the same day humanitarian visas were granted to members of Iran’s women’s football delegation.

Opposition voices, including the Greens, argue the policy contradicts claims that Australia supports the Iranian people during ongoing conflict.

“Today, we see with 100% clarity what the (Anthony) Albanese government thinks of the safety of the Iranian people as they shut the door on protection for people with a visa to come here,” Greens Senator David Shoebridge said.

Sources: BBC News