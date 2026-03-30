Australia warns Trump over Iran war strategy

Australia seeks answers as war enters second month.

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Anthony Albanese said he wants more detail from President Donald Trump on the objectives of the war, warning that prolonged uncertainty could have wider consequences. Speaking in Canberra, he stressed the need to reduce tensions despite backing key aspects of the campaign.

“I want to see more certainty in what the objectives of the war are, and I want to see a de-escalation,” Albanese said.

The Australian leader acknowledged support for preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons but questioned the broader strategy.

“At the beginning of the conflict the objectives were outlined as one: stopping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, which has been clearly achieved,” he said.

Albanese added that weakening Iran’s military capabilities had also been a stated aim, suggesting progress had been made in that area.

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Regime change doubts

However, he expressed scepticism over efforts to force political change in Iran from outside.

“The third was regime change and I think that, very clearly, history tells us that regime change imposed from outside is very difficult,” he said.

He added that it remains unclear whether such an outcome is realistic, calling for leaders to define a clear end goal.

The conflict is already having global repercussions. In Australia, fuel prices have surged by around 40 percent, according to ABC News, amid disruption to key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Albanese warned that the economic fallout could persist, saying: “This has had a devastating impact and that tail will continue for some time.”

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Despite his criticism of Iran’s leadership, Albanese emphasised the need to bring the conflict to a close.

“Quite clearly there is a need to see an end point. I think that’s what people want to see,” he said.

Sources: Statements from Anthony Albanese, ABC News.