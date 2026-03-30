Reports expose Russian recruitment tactics in Africa

Recruitment campaigns linked to Russia are drawing scrutiny for targeting vulnerable individuals across Africa. Reports suggest promises of money and opportunity are being used to attract men into the war in Ukraine.

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Some who accepted the offers say the reality turned out very differently.

According to WP Wiadomości, recruiters advertise what they describe as legal and well-paid work tied to the Russian military. One such recruiter, contacted via Telegram, urged a potential recruit to act quickly.

“Believe me, brother, you need to hurry. This opportunity may never come again,” he said, offering high pay, benefits, and even the prospect of citizenship.

Promises and pressure

The recruiter claimed new arrivals would receive thousands of dollars after training, followed by a steady monthly income, along with medical care and housing incentives.

“The war will be over soon,” he added, suggesting the opportunity was time-limited.

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He reassured candidates with no military background, saying, “We’ll teach you everything,” while downplaying concerns about safety or communication with family.

Reality on the ground

However, testimonies collected by WP Wiadomości point to a different experience. Kenyan national Duncan Chege said he believed he was traveling for civilian work, only to be forced into military service after arriving in Russia.

“I was convinced I was starting a new chapter in my life,” he said, describing how he was pressured into signing a contract at a military camp.

Once deployed, he recalled a stark warning from a commander: “Here, you either fight or you die.”

Growing numbers

Data cited by the Swiss group INPACT indicates a steady rise in African recruits joining Russian forces, with hundreds enlisted each year and significant casualties reported.

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Governments in several African countries have raised concerns, while some recruitment networks have faced investigations or legal action.

Experts say economic hardship plays a major role, making offers of high pay and foreign opportunities difficult to refuse.

Lasting impact

Survivors describe lasting trauma and warn others against accepting such offers. Chege, who eventually returned home, said the experience left deep psychological scars.

“I have one message: never trust any recruiters. Russia is a trap,” he said.

Meanwhile, recruiters continue to insist that roles may vary and are not necessarily combat positions, dismissing criticism as misinformation.

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Sources: WP Wiadomości, INPACT



