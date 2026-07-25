Australian ski resorts set record high temperatures during July heatwave

Winter usually brings freezing winds and heavy snow to mountain slopes down under.

According to The Guardian, recent weather patterns have flipped normal midyear expectations completely upside down for many outdoor fans.

Slush on the slopes

Resorts faced an unbelievable heat surge. According to The Guardian, daytime temperatures across New South Wales and Victoria soared up to 12C above typical seasonal averages.

The heat was extreme. Tourists were actually riding trails in light clothing. Local skier Laura Gray visited Mount Hotham over the weekend and noticed people skiing in T-shirts.

“It did feel pretty bizarre and I had to keep reminding myself that it was still mid-July and not the spring,” she said.

Under the bright sun, the snow quickly turned into slush. Without artificial snow machines, skiing would have been impossible.

Shattering old records

Data from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology confirmed that long-standing warmth benchmarks fell across the region. Mount Hotham reached a scorching top temperature of 12C. That smashed its previous 1994 record of 8.7C multiple times in a single month.

Falls Creek also saw mercury levels climb to 13C, far above its typical July maximum of 1.2C. Meanwhile, nearby spots like Thredbo, Cabramurra, and Mount Buller shattered nighttime heat records.

Dr Andrew Watkins, a climate scientist at the Climate Council who skied at Mount Hotham, expressed his deep amazement at the sudden jump. “You do not expect to see temperature records that are more than 30 years old being broken by two or three degrees. It is quite phenomenal,” he said.

Warmer winters ahead

Weather experts explained that a slow-moving high pressure system trapped warm air over the high country. This created a temperature inversion that kept mountain peaks much warmer than lowland areas. Combined with an active El Niño pattern, conditions remained dry.

Bureau forecaster Angus Hines warned that these unusual heat spikes highlight severe long-term challenges for alpine sports across the continent. Cooler spells might bring brief snow flurries. Even so, forecasts indicate warm air will return quickly, leaving local resorts with a stark warning about a changing climate.

For mountain communities, winter escapes may never look the same.

Sources: The Guardian