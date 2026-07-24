Two Russians jailed after court convicts them over alleged coup plot

Prison sentences handed to two Russians accused of plotting political upheaval.

A court in Angola has handed lengthy prison sentences to two Russian nationals after convicting them of terrorism and espionage in a case prosecutors say was linked to an alleged attempt to destabilise the country ahead of next year’s presidential election.

Lev Lakshtanov was sentenced to eight years in prison, while Igor Ratchin received an 11-year sentence. Both men denied the allegations throughout the trial, maintaining that they had travelled to Angola for business and cultural activities.

According to The Guardian via. prosecutors, the pair sought to influence Angola’s political future by supporting the country’s largest opposition party, the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), or by encouraging a change in leadership within the long-ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA).

Authorities also alleged the men played a role in organising demonstrations that turned violent between 28 and 30 July 2025 after a strike by minibus taxi operators protesting higher fuel prices.

Official figures say the unrest left 22 people dead and resulted in more than 1,600 arrests.

Alleged links to Russian influence network

Prosecutors further claimed Lakshtanov and Ratchin were connected to Africa Politology, a Russian propaganda and disinformation network that investigators say emerged from the Wagner mercenary organisation.

According to previous investigations by media organisations including Forbidden Stories, the network came under the control of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) following the death of Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin in 2023. Wagner was subsequently restructured as Africa Corps and integrated into Russia’s military apparatus.

Human rights concerns during unrest

Security forces faced criticism over their response to last year’s demonstrations.

Authorities defended their actions, arguing that their “progressive” use of force was justified during the riots.

Human Rights Watch, however, previously accused Angolan authorities of using “excessive force” after deploying rubber bullets and tear gas against demonstrators protesting rising fuel prices on 12 July 2025.

Russia’s expanding footprint in Africa

The case comes as Russia continues to deepen its influence across several African nations.

Africa Corps has replaced Wagner in supporting governments and military regimes in countries including the Central African Republic, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. Russian troops have also been deployed to Equatorial Guinea, Libya and Sudan, according to a report by the US Congress.

Angola has traditionally maintained close ties with Moscow dating back to the Cold War, when the Soviet Union backed the MPLA during the country’s civil war. Relations with the United States and Europe have strengthened since President João Lourenço took office in 2017.

Appeals already under way

Two Angolan citizens were tried alongside the Russian defendants.

Sports journalist Carlos Tomé received a two-year suspended prison sentence, while Francisco de Oliveira, secretary-general of UNITA’s youth wing, was acquitted.

Portuguese news agency Lusa reported that prosecutors have appealed both of those decisions. Lakshtanov and Ratchin have also appealed their convictions but will remain in custody while the appeals process continues.

Russia’s embassy in Angola had not commented on the verdict at the time of publication.