Baltic simulation reveals pressure points in alliance defense

A Lithuanian military exercise is drawing attention to how quickly a crisis on NATO’s eastern flank could escalate. The model does not unfold gradually. Instead, events are compressed into a tight window where decisions come fast and consequences follow just as quickly. At least on paper, it raises a difficult question about how much time leaders would really have to react.

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At the center of the crisis is a political demand. Within 90 days of the initial attack, Russia presents the Baltic states with a choice: Accept occupation or face further military escalation.

Defense News reports that Latvia and Estonia would be next in line if the ultimatum were ignored.

The focus is not only on military force, but on applying pressure quickly enough to disrupt decision-making.

In this setup, speed matters as much as strength. And that’s the uncomfortable part.

Overwhelming assault

Before that deadline, the scenario outlines a sustained assault designed to stretch defenses to their limit. It begins with hypersonic strikes on government sites and critical infrastructure.

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This is followed by a mass drone campaign. More than 170,000 Shahed-type drones could be launched over roughly 60 days, the outlet notes.

That volume would exceed typical drone deployment rates seen during earlier phases of the war in Ukraine, suggesting a strategy aimed at overwhelming air defenses through persistence.

Vilnius is heavily damaged in the model. Not from a single decisive blow, but from continuous pressure that gradually erodes response capacity.

Fragile timing

Whether such a situation could emerge depends on wider geopolitical conditions. The analysis points to 2027 as a possible window if NATO unity weakens.

According to Defense News, political shifts in Europe, including a potential change in France’s nuclear posture under Marine Le Pen, could alter deterrence. A prolonged US conflict with Iran could also stretch military resources and slow response times.

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NATO has increased its forward presence in the Baltic states in recent years, but that alone may not guarantee a coordinated response if political consensus falters.

Other assessments remain more cautious. As reported by ND TV, Estonia’s intelligence services say a Russian attack on NATO countries is unlikely within the next two years.

The report is not a prediction, but a stress test. It outlines more than 200 proposals to strengthen national defense, drawing partly on France’s postwar deterrence model.

In reality, even a short delay in decision-making could carry outsized consequences in a crisis like this.

A short window. A difficult choice. And very little margin for error.

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Sources: Defense News, ND TV