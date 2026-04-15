China pushes forward with new advances in drone technology

China is accelerating development in drone technology as new innovations highlight the sector’s growing global importance.

China is accelerating development in drone technology as new innovations highlight the sector’s growing global importance.

The push reflects broader efforts to expand high-tech industries and strengthen export capabilities.

The latest developments underline rising demand for unmanned aerial systems across commercial and industrial sectors.

They also point to increasing competition in the global drone market, where China remains a leading player.

New exhibition focus

CGTN reported that dedicated zones for commercial and agricultural drones have been introduced for the first time at the 139th China Import and Export Fair, which opened on April 15 in Guangzhou.

The new areas bring together a wide range of products, from aerial photography drones to agricultural spraying systems.

The event, one of the world’s largest trade exhibitions, serves as a key platform for showcasing China’s manufacturing and technology sectors.

Technology on show

The display highlights advances in core drone technologies, according to CGTN.

These include improvements in flight control systems, communication and navigation, and artificial intelligence-based obstacle avoidance.

New energy power systems are also being presented, reflecting efforts to improve efficiency and support more sustainable operations.

Expanding applications

Drones are increasingly being used in real-world scenarios across multiple industries, CGTN noted.

Consumer models are widely used in tourism, live broadcasting and immersive experiences, while also supporting emergency response operations.

In agriculture, drones equipped for precision spraying, seeding and fertilization are helping improve productivity and reduce labor demands, especially in difficult terrain.

Global trade push

The event is designed to connect Chinese manufacturers with international buyers through product displays and trade matchmaking, CGTN reported.

Reuters has previously reported that China is expanding its high-tech exports, including drones, as global demand continues to grow.

The fair will run in three phases until May 5, underscoring China’s focus on advancing drone technology and strengthening its position in global markets.

Sources: CGTN, Reuters