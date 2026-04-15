Putin supporter turns on him in explosive viral rant: “The spring will snap”

Putin’s image as an untouchable strongman has long been a cornerstone of his rule.

But cracks are beginning to show, as more voices from within Russia and its circles start to speak out.

Now, another former supporter has joined the growing chorus of criticism, publicly turning against the Kremlin leader.

Sudden reversal

Viktoria Bonia, a 46-year-old former reality TV star, had previously expressed support for Putin.

However, as reported by the Daily Mai cited by O2, she has now openly criticized the Russian leader.

In a nearly 20-minute video, Bonia accused Putin of ruling through fear.

“Ordinary people are afraid, bloggers are afraid, artists are afraid. Governors are afraid of you,” Bonia said.

She also claimed that the president is not fully aware of the realities faced by ordinary citizens.

According to her, officials provide misleading information about the country’s economic situation.

Warning of unrest

Bonia said that conditions in Russia are worsening.

“People are suffering a lot today,” she stated.

She added: “Do you know where this is leading? I’m telling you. People will get tired of fear. They’re being compressed like a spring, and one day, that spring will snap ,”

In her video, the influencer highlighted several issues facing Russia.

These included environmental damage along the Black Sea coast, fires in Dagestan, restrictions on social media, economic sanctions, and the emigration of young people.

According to the Daily Mail, many of these problems are linked to the war in Ukraine.

Viral reaction

The video gained rapid traction online, attracting more than 6.6 million views and over 370,000 likes within 12 hours.

Observers noted the sharp contrast between Bonia’s current remarks and her previous pro-Kremlin stance.

Bonia has faced criticism before.

In December 2025, she was accused of betraying Russia after congratulating Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk following his victory over Tyson Fury.

Sources: Daily Mail., O2.