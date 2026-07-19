“Bodies scattered everywhere”: Israeli strikes in Gaza leave 11 dead, including three children

At least 11 people, including three children, were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza, as both Israel and Hamas continue to accuse each other of violating the ceasefire that began in October 2025.

At least 11 people, among them three children, were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian emergency officials, despite the ceasefire that took effect in October 2025.

According to Digi24, citing AFP, the dead included a couple and three of their children after a residential building was struck in Gaza City.

Family killed

The Gaza Civil Defense said the family died when an apartment in northwestern Gaza City was hit on Saturday. Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP that only one child survived because the child was not at home when the strike occurred.

Al-Chifa Hospital confirmed it had received the bodies of the five victims, according to Digi24, citing News.ro.

The Israeli military said it had carried out a strike in Gaza City targeting “a Hamas terrorist” and added that it was assessing the outcome of the operation.

More casualties

A Gaza resident, Moussa Al-Aimawi, told AFP: “Suddenly, a rocket hit the building. No one expected this.”

“There were bodies scattered everywhere, women and children killed, but also elderly people,” he said.

Video recorded by AFP showed extensive damage to the building, with rescue workers searching through rubble while assisting the wounded.

Ceasefire strained

The Gaza Civil Defense also reported that three people were killed in a separate strike on civilians in the Zeitoun neighborhood, a toll confirmed by Al-Chifa Hospital. Later, Mahmoud Bassal said a woman was killed after “Israeli artillery fire” struck “a tent where displaced people were sheltering.” Several others were injured and three people remained missing.

According to Digi24, citing AFP, two additional people were killed in other Israeli attacks during the day. Israel and Hamas have repeatedly accused each other of violating the ceasefire since it came into force in October 2025.

The territory’s Health Ministry says at least 1,144 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began, figures the United Nations considers reliable. Israel has reported that five soldiers and one Defense Ministry contract employee have been killed in Gaza during the same period.

Sources: Digi24, AFP, News.ro