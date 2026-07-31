British man faces extradition after arrest under National Security Act

Military outposts overseas are built to keep secrets safe from foreign eyes.

When watchful eyes get too close, covert operations can quickly escalate into international legal drama. Now, a high-stakes standoff is unfolding across borders, reports The Independent.

Caught in Cyprus

British authorities are moving against a London man accused of watching military assets for a foreign government. The suspect now sits in a Mediterranean court.

Officers say 44-year-old Rashad Sultanov gathered details near a major airbase. According to The Independent, the Islington resident allegedly tracked activity at the base and shared findings with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Detectives tracked the suspicious actions between May 11 and June 22 last year. Police arrested Sultanov on July 17 under Britain’s new National Security Act. It marks the first time law enforcement used this legislation to target alleged crimes on foreign soil.

Sultanov is currently fighting efforts to bring him back to face trial. The Daily Telegraph reported that his lawyer appeared at Limassol District Court on Thursday, successfully delaying proceedings until Britain provides a legal aid lawyer.

A strategic target

Police officials emphasized that the law allows them to protect troops far beyond home borders. Commander Helen Flanagan, head of London counter-terrorism policing, highlighted the broad cooperation behind the operation.

“This case shows we are able to use the National Security Act overseas when British military bases are allegedly targeted by hostile state activity,” Flanagan said.

She noted that “a huge amount of partnership work has been carried out between British and Cypriot law enforcement agencies.”

“We continue to work with colleagues from the CPS, National Crime Agency and Cypriot authorities as extradition proceedings progress,” she added.

Rising regional tension

RAF Akrotiri is Britain’s primary airbase for Middle East operations. Royal Air Force jets regularly launch from the Mediterranean island to counter threats from Iranian drones.

Safety around the base remains a delicate issue. An Iranian drone hit the airfield in March, raising security worries across Cyprus.

Friction increased after London took three weeks to send the warship HMS Dragon to protect the coast. Now, officials in both countries watch closely as the court case moves forward.

Sources: The Independent, The Daily Telegraph