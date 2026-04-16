Canada threatens 30,000 migrants with US deportation

Donald Trump’s remarks about Canada becoming the “51st state” has created strain in relations between the two neighbours.

The comment has created growing tensions at a time when cross-border issues are already under pressure.

Now, a new move on migration is adding to the divide.

Deportation warning

Canada has warned tens of thousands of undocumented migrants that they must leave the country or face deportation to the United States, according to reporting by EFE and The Globe and Mail cited by 20Minutos.

Officials say the move could affect more than 30,000 people who entered Canada irregularly and applied for asylum.

Letters have been sent to those impacted, urging them to depart voluntarily.

Official notice

The notices state: “You must leave Canada as soon as possible and confirm your departure with the Canada Border Services Agency. If you do not leave Canada, a deportation order may be issued.”

Authorities began issuing the letters after changes to immigration law came into force earlier this year.

The policy targets migrants who crossed into Canada from the US after specific deadlines.

Legal concerns

Immigration lawyers have raised concerns about the measure, warning that those who return to the United States could face detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Some have criticised the wording of the letters, describing parts of them as misleading.

They argue that affected individuals may not fully understand the legal consequences.

Rule changes

The shift follows amendments to Canada’s asylum system that limit access to hearings for certain applicants.

Under the updated rules, some migrants are no longer able to present their cases before the Immigration and Refugee Board.

Supporters of the changes say they are needed to speed up deportations and deter irregular crossings.

Sources: EFE, The Globe and Mail, 20Minutos.