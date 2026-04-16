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Europe’s hypersonic push: Startup targets missile breakthrough by 2029

Mikkel Christensen Mikkel Christensen
Europe’s hypersonic push: Startup targets missile breakthrough by 2029
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A German-British startup is aiming to deliver Europe’s first hypersonic missile within the next few years

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A German-British startup is aiming to deliver Europe’s first hypersonic missile within the next few years, highlighting a growing push to close the gap with global military powers.

The effort reflects increasing urgency as hypersonic weapons reshape modern defense.

According to WP Tech, the milestone follows a successful prototype test that signals a shift toward faster, privately driven development.

Successful test

The HS-1 prototype was launched from Andøya Space in Norway in early February as part of a demonstration mission.

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WP Tech reported that the rocket reached speeds above Mach 6 and traveled more than 300 kilometers during the flight.

Speed and design

The system performed as expected at extreme speeds, validating key components during both ascent and atmospheric descent.

The company is using a modular design approach, allowing faster upgrades and significantly shorter development cycles.

Faster development

Engineers aim to reduce development timelines from years to months while cutting costs by more than 80 percent.

The goal is to create a long-range hypersonic strike system that is more affordable for European countries with smaller defense budgets.

Strategic context

The project comes as Europe steps up efforts to counter hypersonic threats, particularly from Russia.

WP Tech noted that new funding and defense programs are being developed to strengthen Europe’s independent military capabilities.

Sources: WP Tech, Hypersonics

This article is made and published by Mikkel Christensen, who may have used AI in the preparation

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