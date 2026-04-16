Ukraine intercepts missiles, limits damage in overnight attack

Ukraine’s air defenses were tested again overnight as a coordinated barrage of drones and missiles struck several regions simultaneously. Most of the incoming threats were intercepted, though some still reached their targets, leaving authorities to assess limited damage by morning.

As daylight broke, emergency crews began inspections while military units continued scanning the skies for any remaining risks.

Initial reports indicate impacts at multiple sites, but a full picture is still emerging. Ukrainian officials suggest the overall damage was contained, largely because the majority of incoming threats were destroyed before reaching their targets.

In the Kyiv region, activity did not end with the main wave, writes United24. Air defenses remained engaged at a lower intensity, tracking smaller groups of drones that followed behind. These were intercepted gradually, extending operations beyond the initial phase.

Ukraine’s Air Force said all three ballistic missiles involved in the attack were intercepted quickly, preventing any missile-related damage.

Scale and tactics

What stands out is the structure of the assault. Rather than a single strike, it unfolded in overlapping layers, combining different weapons and directions to stretch defensive coverage.

According to the Ukrainian news site, more than 300 drones were launched overnight, alongside three Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired from Russia’s Rostov region.

The drones approached from multiple directions, forcing Ukrainian defenses to constantly adjust positioning and response.

This approach has become increasingly common. By combining volume with coordination, such attacks appear designed to sustain pressure over time, testing how effectively defenses can respond across a wide area.

Ongoing pressure

Ukraine also carried out strikes against Russian military infrastructure linked to aerial operations, the General Staff reported. These efforts focused on radar systems and logistical support points.

Among the reported targets were a 96L6 radar station in the Zaporizhzhia region and a “Nebo-SVU” installation in occupied Crimea. Disabling such systems can reduce the effectiveness of future attacks by limiting detection capabilities.

Additional strikes hit ammunition depots, fuel storage facilities, and drone-related sites. Military officials indicate these operations are intended to weaken the systems supporting repeated nighttime assaults.

The broader pattern suggests a continued strategy of sustained aerial pressure, with large drone formations used alongside missiles to challenge Ukraine’s defenses over time.

Sources: United24