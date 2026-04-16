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Civilians stranded as access routes collapse in Ukraine

Kenneth Glad Kenneth Glad
war Ruins in the town of Kostiantynivka, Ukraine
Jose HERNANDEZ Camera 51 / Shutterstock.com

Combat in eastern Ukraine is becoming more concentrated, with repeated strikes reported along several parts of the front. What was once a shifting line of contact is now edging closer to towns that serve as key supply links.

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The town of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region connects several front-line directions, and that role is now making it harder to reach.

Military updates relayed by Ukrinform describe frequent clashes across the east, with some of the most intense fighting taking place near Pokrovsk.

Rather than pushing in one place, Russian forces appear to be advancing in several directions at once.

Fighting has been reported near Kupiansk, Lyman and Kramatorsk, while border settlements in the Sumy region have faced artillery fire and airstrikes.

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For Ukrainian units, this means covering a wide area at the same time, with little room to shift resources.

Town isolated

As fighting moves closer, access to Kostiantynivka has become extremely limited. Around 2,500 civilians remain, Pravda Ukrainska reports, citing regional officials.

Roads into the town are regularly targeted, leaving only brief and risky opportunities to move in or out. Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, described it as the most difficult situation in the region.

“The situation in Kostiantynivka is the most difficult. Right now, there are still 2,500 people in the Kostiantynivka area, and it is almost impossible to reach them because all access roads are under the enemy’s attacks.”

He said Ukrainian forces are the only ones able to enter, bringing supplies and evacuating civilians when possible. Civilian services cannot operate there, and drone surveillance tracks movement closely.

Strategic strain

Kostiantynivka has grown in importance because it sits along routes used to supply Ukrainian positions further east. If access worsens, it may disrupt logistics across a wider section of the front.

Ukrainian forces continue to hold positions in many areas and have reported regaining some territory in recent weeks, Ukrinform notes. Still, fighting remains active across multiple areas.

For civilians who remain, daily conditions are increasingly difficult. Supplies depend on military access, and leaving safely is uncertain as routes come under fire.

    Sources: Pravda Ukrainska, Ukrinform

    This article is made and published by Kenneth Glad, who may have used AI in the preparation

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