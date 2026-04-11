Santorini or Florida? The town that confuses visitors

A coastal enclave in Florida is turning heads for its striking resemblance to European seaside destinations.

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But behind the whitewashed walls and winding paths lies a distinctly American approach to design and community living.

Inspired design

Alys Beach, located along Florida’s scenic Highway 30A, stands out for its all-white architecture and carefully planned layout.

According to BBC Travel, visitors often compare its look to destinations such as Greece, Spain or even the Caribbean.

The town blends multiple influences, from Bermudian rooftops to Central American courtyards and Creole-style balconies, creating a setting that feels familiar yet hard to place.

Built with purpose

Despite its aesthetic appeal, the town was designed with functionality in mind.

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Developed in the early 2000s, Alys Beach follows principles of New Urbanism, prioritising walkability, sustainability and shared community spaces.

“Everything is connected easily to encourage walkability,” said Diana Lane, the town’s director of public relations.

Homes meet strict environmental standards, focusing on energy efficiency and resilience in a region prone to hurricanes.

Car-free living

Cars are kept largely out of sight, with designated parking areas positioned away from central spaces.

Residents and visitors instead move through the town on foot or by bicycle, reinforcing its quiet, pedestrian-friendly atmosphere.

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This design encourages interaction, with public courtyards, pathways and gathering spaces integrated throughout the community.

Luxury appeal

The town has become known for its upscale feel, attracting visitors seeking a blend of exclusivity and coastal relaxation.

Private residences dominate accommodation, with no traditional hotels within the community itself.

“It’s less about a resort and more about a community,” Lane said, describing the long-term vision behind the development.

Beyond aesthetics

While its appearance often draws comparisons to European destinations, Alys Beach remains firmly rooted in Florida’s Gulf Coast.

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Visitors can still experience the region’s signature white sand beaches and local seafood, even as the architecture suggests somewhere far away.

The contrast, observers say, is part of its appeal: a place that feels international while staying unmistakably Floridian.

Sources: BBC Travel