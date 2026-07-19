Debt and school bans push Afghan girls toward child marriage

Girls are being drawn into marriage arrangements long before they are old enough to consent. Economic hardship, lost schooling and limited access to essential services are making their situation increasingly precarious.

Families in western Afghanistan have promised daughters in marriage in return for cash, debt relief or a combination of the two. The children remain with their relatives for several years before being expected to enter those marriages between the ages of seven and nine.

These cases have emerged while more than 2.2 million Afghan girls are barred from education beyond sixth grade. Women also face limits on employment, higher education and freedom of movement.

The Guardian reports that a decree issued in 2025 did not specify a minimum marriage age. Before the Taliban returned to power, Afghan law criminalized marriages involving girls younger than 15.

The United Nations Development Programme has estimated that about 28 million people in Afghanistan cannot afford basic necessities. More than 80 percent of households are in debt.

Hospital cases reveal severe dangers

Workers at a public hospital in northern Afghanistan told The Guardian and Zan Times that 42 underage girls gave birth there during the first five months of the year.

Six were experiencing a second pregnancy. Five had ectopic pregnancies, 18 required cesarean sections and two died, although their babies survived.

The World Health Organization warns that adolescent pregnancy raises the likelihood of serious complications for mothers and infants. A June 2025 report estimated Afghanistan’s maternal mortality rate at 600 deaths per 100,000 live births.

The report cited restrictions involving women in healthcare and shortages of medical workers in rural areas. Hospital staff also said some families resisted cesarean sections because they believed the procedure would reduce the possibility of future pregnancies.

Debt shapes childhood decisions

Sima, whose name was changed to protect her identity, told The Guardian and Zan Times that she was forced to marry her cousin when she was 13. At the time, she had only recently completed sixth grade and had expected to continue her education. Instead, her father arranged the marriage to settle a debt of 200,000 afghanis that he owed to his brother.

Now 18, Sima has already given birth four times. One of her children later died from pneumonia at the age of 1. She said the physical effects of repeated pregnancies at such a young age have not disappeared, and she continues to suffer from headaches, kidney pain, weakness and persistent exhaustion.

Her experience was not the only case described. Three other families in western Afghanistan said they had entered agreements in which young daughters were promised in marriage in return for cash, debt relief or both.

Three other families in western Afghanistan said they had entered agreements in which young daughters were promised in marriage in return for cash, debt relief or both. The youngest girl was just 2 months old when her family entered the agreement, while the others were still toddlers or young children.

Sources: The Guardian, Zan Times, United Nations, WHO