Trump and Melania’s marriage ripped apart on podcast as “strangest in history”

“What is she doing? What she do with all her time?” Coles asked.

Political spouses rarely get a day off from the cameras.

When someone highly visible suddenly drops off the radar, people start asking questions.

A noticeable absence

Melania Trump has largely retreated from the spotlight this year. The first lady has managed just a handful of public appearances recently.

Journalist Joanna Coles recently discussed this vanishing act on the podcast Inside Trump’s Head. By comparison, former first ladies routinely attended over a hundred events annually.

“What is she doing the rest of the time? I do have questions about her because it’s very odd that she’s missing, and she is particularly elegant. So I always like to know what she’s wearing when she shows up. What is she doing? What she do with all her time?” Coles asked.

Stealing the spotlight

Author Michael Wolff joined the same podcast with a blunt assessment. He labeled the couple as having the “strangest marriage in the history of all presidential marriages.”

Wolff suggested her independent projects are causing tension behind closed doors. “They don’t know what she’s going to do, and they are afraid of it. Even more disturbing to the White House is that this business of hers seems to make her the center of attention, which puts her kind of in direct conflict with the President of the United States,” he explained.

“Doesn’t mind you making money, but do not steal the limelight,” Wolff added.

Tricky balancing act

Public relations expert Chad Teixeira sees a complicated path forward. Speaking to the Irish Star, he highlighted the double-edged sword of her famous last name.

“The Trump surname opens every door, but it also follows you into every room,” Teixeira stated.

“That’s the balancing act Melania faces. She can absolutely use that profile to launch projects, build a business, or carve out her own identity, but people will quickly spot if it feels like she’s trying to benefit from the Trump name while distancing herself from it at the same time. That’s a very difficult line to walk,” he warned.

She still shows up for select events. Just last month, she attended a World Cup final match with her 80-year-old husband. However, she mysteriously skipped Senator Lindsey Graham’s late July funeral.

Sources: The Irish Star, Inside Trump’s Head podcast