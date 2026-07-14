Trump’s latest publicity stunt draws mockery: “Weak, insecure and pathetic”

Trump blasted for ’embarrassing’ White House entrance to iconic anthem.

Donald Trump set out to celebrate America’s upcoming 250th birthday with a high-profile motorsports event at the White House. Instead, much of the online conversation focused on the soundtrack accompanying his arrival.

The 80-year-old president walked onto an outdoor stage at the White House to Survivor’s iconic 1982 hit Eye of the Tiger before unveiling plans linked to the Freedom 250 Grand Prix. Within minutes, video clips of the entrance spread across social media, where critics questioned both the song choice and the image Trump appeared to be projecting.

Entrance sparks online reaction

Trump hosted the Freedom 250 Grand Prix Showcase on Monday, welcoming several prominent figures from the IndyCar world, including reigning series champion Alex Palou, driver David Malukas and 2026 Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist.

All three racing stars stood nearby in their race suits while Trump addressed the audience outside the White House.

Online, however, attention quickly shifted away from the event itself, says The Irish Star.

One social media user wrote:

“Such a schlump. But hey, ‘macho, macho man’ for the die-hard fan club.”

Another reacted even more bluntly:

“Weak, insecure and pathetic. This is utterly embarrassing. WTF.”

Event promotes historic race

The showcase formed part of Trump’s Freedom 250 initiative, a nationwide program marking the United States’ 250th anniversary.

Among the biggest attractions is the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., scheduled for August 22-23.

The race will become the first NTT IndyCar Series event ever held on the National Mall, featuring a 1.7-mile street circuit winding past landmarks including the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol before being broadcast live on FOX.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attended Monday’s event alongside Penske Corporation CEO Roger Penske and Freedom 250 Grand Prix chairman Bud Denker.

Celebration follows difficult start

Freedom 250 has already experienced mixed fortunes.

Earlier celebrations included the Great American State Fair, which ran from late June into July but faced several setbacks, including poor attendance, severe weather and a number of artists withdrawing from the event before it opened.

Monday’s White House showcase was intended to build excitement for the next major celebration, though for many watching online, Trump’s musical entrance ended up becoming the biggest talking point.