Court battle isn’t over: Prince Harry returns after painful legal loss

Prince Harry returns to court weeks after crushing legal humiliation.

Prince Harry’s long-running legal dispute with the publisher of the Daily Mail is returning to the High Court today, only weeks after he and several other high-profile claimants suffered a comprehensive defeat.

Although the main case has already been dismissed, lawyers are due back before the court for a two-day hearing expected to address issues arising from the judgment, including legal costs and the possibility of an appeal.

According to Express, Harry joined a group of well-known figures in accusing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) of using unlawful methods to obtain information for newspaper articles.

Following an 11-week trial in London, Mr Justice Nicklin rejected all of the claims in a 436-page ruling on July 7, concluding that the claimants had failed to present sufficient evidence to support their allegations.

Addressing one of the central arguments in the case, the judge wrote:

“That is not a permissible approach.”

The lawsuit focused on 97 newspaper articles that the claimants alleged had been produced through illegal information-gathering techniques, including voicemail interception, phone tapping and deception.

ANL consistently denied the accusations, arguing throughout the trial that its journalists relied on legitimate reporting methods, including contacts, press officers, previous reporting, freelance journalists and material already available in the public domain.

Millions spent on the case

Proceedings returning to court are expected to focus largely on the consequences of the ruling rather than the underlying allegations.

According to ANL, legal costs have already exceeded £50 million, and the hearing is also expected to consider whether any of the unsuccessful claimants intend to challenge the judgment through an appeal.

Paul Dacre, editor-in-chief of Associated Newspapers, said after the ruling that the case was a “trumped-up action” that should never have reached trial.

Harry condemns the outcome

Prince Harry and fellow claimant Lady Lawrence sharply criticised the judgment after the decision was handed down, arguing they had been denied accountability.

“We came to court seeking justice and accountability. But we have received neither,” they said, describing the ruling as a “complete and obvious whitewash.”