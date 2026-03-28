Cuba at the Heart of U.S.-Russia Power Struggle

Geopolitical tensions are increasingly playing out far from traditional power centers.

In the Caribbean, Cuba has once again become a focal point in the rivalry between Washington and Moscow.

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In an opinion piece for The Moscow Times, Emanuel Pietrobon argues that Latin America has turned into a key testing ground for shifting global influence. He suggests the United States is intensifying efforts to reassert dominance in the region, while Russia and its allies seek to maintain strategic positions.

Pietrobon writes that Cuba stands out as a critical partner for Moscow, especially as global alignments become more contested.

Strategic partnership

According to Pietrobon, ties between Russia and Cuba were revitalized in the early 2000s when President Vladimir Putin prioritized rebuilding relations with Havana.

He describes a partnership that has included economic support, debt relief and humanitarian aid, particularly during periods of crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

In return, Pietrobon says Russia has gained access to investment opportunities, including in Cuba’s energy and mining sectors, as well as a reliable political ally in the Western Hemisphere.

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Intelligence and influence

The opinion piece highlights Cuba’s geographic importance, describing it as a strategic location close to the United States.

Pietrobon points to the reopening of a signals intelligence facility near Havana, which he claims enhances Russia’s ability to monitor activity in the region.

He also writes that Cuba has supported Russia in various ways in recent years, though he notes that Havana has denied any official role in deploying fighters abroad.

Rising tensions

Pietrobon argues that competition over Cuba has intensified, with the United States seeking to limit Russian and Chinese influence near its borders.

He claims Washington is increasing pressure on the island through sanctions and other measures, while Moscow continues to provide support, including fuel shipments.

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The article frames this as part of a broader struggle over influence in the Americas, with both sides attempting to secure strategic advantages.

Why it matters now

Beyond immediate politics, Cuba’s role highlights how smaller states can carry outsized weight in global rivalries.

Its location and long-standing alliances make it a strategic asset that neither side wants to lose, especially as competition between major powers expands beyond traditional regions.

This dynamic suggests that future tensions may increasingly center on influence over key geographic footholds rather than direct confrontation.

Sources: The Moscow Times (opinion)