Denmark’s prime minister’s party adopts hardline policies ahead of the election

Denmark’s election has spotlighted a quieter transformation in how parties compete for voters. While far-right groups remain limited in the polls, their traditional issues dominate the campaign.

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The result is less about who wins seats and more about how political priorities have been redefined, reports The Guardian. Denmark’s election started today at 8:00 am.

Strategy shift

Support for the Danish People’s party (DPP) is expected to reach about 7.5%, with similar parties adding further votes.

According to The Guardian, this comes despite immigration remaining a central issue in Danish politics.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has pursued strict migration policies since 2019, including ambitions to sharply reduce asylum numbers.

Observers say this reflects a calculated effort to secure broad voter support and avoid fragmentation on the right.

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Welfare focus

Frederiksen has linked tighter immigration controls to protecting Denmark’s welfare system.

The argument is that limiting arrivals helps sustain public services and social stability.

Critics argue this risks narrowing political debate and tying social protections too closely to restrictive policies.

“What used to be extreme ideas that were not taken seriously by the major parties are now mainstream ideas in Denmark,” Michala Clante Bendixen of Refugees Welcome Denmark told The Guardian.

Voter mood

Public opinion appears divided as election day approaches.

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Some voters support the government’s emphasis on control and stability, while others worry the tone of debate has hardened.

Younger voters in particular have raised concerns about cultural and religious issues becoming politicised.

“There are more important issues to talk about than the skin tone of someone or whether or not they wear a scarf on their head and whether that scarf is reflective of our Danish values or not,” said Mayasa Mandia, a graduate in Kokkedal.

Uncertain outcome

Frederiksen is widely expected to remain prime minister, though polls indicate neither bloc may secure a majority.

This leaves smaller parties, including the Moderates, in a potentially decisive role.

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The election may confirm her leadership, but it also underscores a broader recalibration of Denmark’s political centre.

How that balance evolves could shape future campaigns as much as the result itself.

Sources: The Guardian



