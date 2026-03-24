Woman says DNA test could prove Donald Trump is her father

Mystery claim links Trump to alleged hospital baby swap.

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A woman in Turkey has claimed that former US President Donald Trump could be her biological father, launching a legal case that has drawn international attention.

The claim, which involves a decades-old story about a possible hospital mix-up, has so far been dismissed by a court due to lack of evidence.

55-year-old Necla Özmen from Ankara says she was raised by the people she believed were her parents.

However, she claims her life changed in 2017 when her mother told her she had been adopted.

According to Özmen, she was later told a story about her birth involving another woman at the hospital.

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She alleges that her adoptive mother had delivered a stillborn baby, and that an American woman gave her newborn child to the family instead.

Link to Trump

Özmen claims she was told that the child came from a relationship between the American woman, identified as Sophia, and Donald Trump.

She said the woman showed a photograph of Trump at the time, which led her to believe he could be her biological father.

“I don’t want to cause him any trouble. I just want to know the truth,” Özmen said to Daily Sabah.

“I just want to know if he’s my father. I’d like him to talk to me. I can prove it with a DNA test, if he agrees,” she added.

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Özmen filed a paternity lawsuit seeking official recognition and a DNA test.

However, a Turkish court rejected the case, saying there was not enough evidence to move forward.

Despite the ruling, she has said she plans to continue pursuing the claim.

Donald Trump, who has five publicly known children, has not commented on the allegations.

Sources: Daily Sabah, Newsner