Deputy probed over phone use during SWAT standoff

An internal investigation has been launched in California after a law enforcement officer was allegedly seen using his phone during a high-risk operation. The incident has drawn attention after footage began circulating online.

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Authorities say the matter is being reviewed to determine whether department policies were breached.

Footage emerges

According to PEOPLE, aerial video captured by CBS Los Angeles on April 8 appeared to show a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy looking at his phone while positioned behind an armored vehicle during a standoff.

The deputy, part of the Special Enforcement Bureau, was reportedly crouched during the operation when the footage was recorded.

The video quickly spread on social media, prompting questions about conduct during active tactical situations.

Official response

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is aware of the footage and has opened an internal investigation.

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“The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the video circulating on social media showing a member of our Special Enforcement Bureau using his phone during the incident that occurred on April 8, 2026,” the department said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“This behavior does not reflect the standards, expectations, or policies of our department,” the statement added, confirming that appropriate action will depend on the findings.

Incident details

The standoff took place in Jurupa Valley after a pursuit involving a grand theft suspect, according to CBS News, as cited by PEOPLE.

Authorities said the suspect crashed into a brick wall near a high school after deputies attempted to stop the vehicle.

The individual refused to surrender and was later found dead, with officials stating the injuries were consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect has not yet been identified.

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Ongoing review

The sheriff’s office said it remains committed to maintaining professional standards and holding staff accountable.

Investigators are now reviewing the circumstances surrounding the deputy’s actions during the operation.

Sources: PEOPLE, CBS Los Angeles, CBS News



