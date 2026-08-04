Did Trump cheat in his golf tournament win? Clip showing ‘Finger of God’ goes viral

It is not the first time, Trump has been caught seemingly bending the rules of golf.

Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump won the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster championship in New Jersey, bringing his alleged total of golf tournament wins to 43.

Following the win, Trump posted a video of the winning shot of the tournament on Truth Social with the caption:

“Thank you very much to all of those who participated. I won with a score of 70, and am so honored in that, unlike the rest of the field, I’m given very little time to practice, because I’m focused on many other things. It’s called TALENT, and I have it, and they don’t!”

But when a US president plays golf, there’s bound to be a lot of cameras around — and one of them shot a moment that online users are now suggesting proves the POTUS cheated.

The Finger of God

The clip was shared by the X account @BlueDem2024 and was captioned:

“Trump golf highlights… ‘Finger of God’ for the win.”

In the clip, Trump makes a short one-handed putt, with his other hand allegedly touching the ball to make sure it goes in the hole.

However, it is difficult to conclude if the ball is actually touched by Trump or if it drops in the hole by itself. Have a look for yourself; the article continues below.

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The ‘Finger of God’ is likely a reference to the infamous World Cup goal scored by Argentine Diego Maradona against England in the World Cup of 1986.

The goal scored was allowed by the referee, but instant replay showed that Maradona clearly used his hand to hit the ball instead of his head, meaning the goal should not have been allowed.

Maradona himself stated the goal was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God.”

Article continues below.

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Not the first time

If you think this whole “is Trump cheating at golf” discussion sounds familiar, you’re not wrong.

Last year, a clip went viral when it showed Donald Trump’s caddie drop a ball from his hand.

There are discussions on whether the reason behind the move was that Trump’s ball had simply been lost or if it was to give the president a better spot for his next shot.