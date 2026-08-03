Donald Trump becomes unlikely star of Amsterdam Pride

Trump mocked with giant Putin kiss display before huge Pride crowds.

Colorful celebrations, political symbolism and heightened security came together in Amsterdam over the weekend as the Dutch capital hosted one of the world’s largest Pride events. Among the dozens of boats gliding through the city’s canals, one particular float quickly became the center of attention.

Towering inflatable figures resembling U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were displayed leaning in for a kiss, creating one of the parade’s most talked-about moments.

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Political message on the canals

Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam’s canals for the annual Pride boat parade, the signature event of the city’s Pride celebrations and this year’s World Pride festivities.

The controversial float featured oversized versions of Trump and Putin dressed in traditional blue-and-white Delft-style outfits, each holding a tulip while posed as if kissing. The design echoed the iconic ceramic figurines commonly found in Dutch souvenir shops.

Organizers behind the display insisted the artwork was intended to spark reflection rather than outrage.

“We reimagined the symbol of love and unity not to provoke, but to pause power for a moment and highlight something human.”

Dutch prime minister joins the celebration

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten made history by becoming the first leader of the Netherlands to take part in Amsterdam’s famous canal parade.

Wearing a white shirt, black life vest and gold necklace, Jetten waved to crowds from one of the 80 decorated boats as music echoed through the canals.

Before the event, he shared a message on X explaining why this year’s celebration carried added importance.

“The freedom and security of the LGBTQ+ community worldwide is under pressure with new discriminatory legislation, lack of safety on the street or last week’s terrible attack in Berlin.”

Security tightened after Berlin attack

Security was significantly increased following last week’s deadly attack at a Pride event in Berlin, where one person was killed and 29 others were injured in what authorities have described as an Islamist extremist attack.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said the city had prepared additional precautions for the festivities.

“Where necessary [we will] take extra measures that visitors will hopefully notice as little as possible.”

Police patrol boats monitored the canals throughout Saturday’s celebrations while a helicopter circled overhead.

Concerns also extended beyond the Netherlands. Hamburg’s Pride parade, held the same day, was protected by roughly twice as many police officers as last year. Authorities and organizers estimated around 300,000 people attended the German event, reflecting both strong public support and heightened security following the Berlin tragedy.