Ukraine just set a new world record in drone-on-drone interception

Ukraine keeps pushing the limits of what is considered possible in drone warfare.

A small Ukrainian defense team has just logged a historic hit in the sky. Operating thousands of meters above northern Ukraine, skilled pilots steered a fast interceptor craft directly into an enemy surveillance machine.

According to Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, the record-breaking strike happened directly over the Chernihiv region. Border guards from the 105th Chernihiv Border Detachment used a specialized STING interceptor craft to hunt down the incoming airborne target.

The target was a sophisticated Russian ZALA Z-20 craft. At the moment of impact, the craft was cruising at an astonishing height of 6,858 meters, or roughly 4.26 miles up.

Pushing new limits

This marks the highest confirmed drone-on-drone combat kill ever recorded in the Chernihiv sector. It shows how low-cost defense systems can reach deep into the high-altitude sky.

The altitude was no accident. Russian commanders routinely send spy drones into upper atmospheric layers to keep them safe from standard ground weapons and short-range interceptors.

The downed ZALA Z-20 is a key piece of Russian military gear. First introduced in 2023, the 18-kilogram unmanned craft is built specifically to gather deep intelligence while staying far out of harm’s way.

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Escalating aerial duel

According to United24 Media, official manufacturer data shows the drone can easily fly for over six hours. It also operates at ranges beyond 100 kilometers from its base, making it a persistent eye in the sky.

Reaching nearly seven kilometers up shatters the previous altitude record. That older mark belonged to a National Guard unit called Lazar’s Group, which previously stopped a ZALA target at roughly 6.4 kilometers.

And it follows another major success. In late July, Ukrainian operators used a specialized Chaklun-KM drone to bring down a rare Russian Forpost-R strike craft at 4,300 meters over the Kursk region.