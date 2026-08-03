Trump reveals secret behind $6 million helipad: They ‘felt a little bit guilty’

Workers are busy laying down solid rock at the exact spot where a temporary arena stood for his recent birthday celebration.

Making upgrades to a historic home usually requires jumping through endless regulatory hoops.

But when that property happens to be the most famous residence on earth, the renovations tend to be a bit more spectacular. Now, a massive construction project is transforming the backyard.

A heavy upgrade

Donald Trump is pushing forward with a multimillion-dollar addition to the White House grounds.

The president is installing a brand new landing zone on the South Lawn. Workers are busy laying down solid rock at the exact spot where a temporary arena stood for his recent birthday celebration.

This is no ordinary landing pad. The project features a massive carving of the official presidential crest right into the surface.

The president confirmed the timeline earlier this month. “It’s got the seal of the White House on it in granite, in carved granite,” Trump told reporters, according to the Irish Star. “It’s really a beautiful thing.”

Too much power

A major upgrade to the presidential air fleet is the main reason behind the heavy stonework.

Back in 2024, the military received a fleet of modern helicopters to serve as Marine One. These newer models boast incredible power, easily outclassing the older aircraft from the Vietnam War era.

But that extra thrust created a serious landscaping problem. The engines push so much heat and air downward that they literally destroy the famous lawn during a landing.

The president explained the severity of the damage to the Mirror US. He noted that the grass does not just get discolored, but actually gets completely torn out of the ground.

Footing the bill

Taxpayers often fund upgrades at the presidential home. This time, however, Sikorsky Aircraft is picking up the tab for the project.

The defense company, which operates under Lockheed Martin, built the powerful new helicopters that caused the grass damage in the first place.

According to PBS, Trump mentioned that the aviation company agreed to pay the estimated $6 million because its executives felt guilty about the lawn destruction.

Lockheed Martin quickly released a statement to clarify the arrangement. The corporation noted that “This specific contribution was made to the National Park Service” and was “conducted in full accordance with all applicable laws and regulations,” according to the Mirror US.

Sources: The Irish Star, Mirror US, PBS, AP