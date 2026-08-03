Dagens.com
Homepage News Trump reveals secret behind $6 million helipad: They ‘felt a...

Trump reveals secret behind $6 million helipad: They ‘felt a little bit guilty’

Kathrine Frich Kathrine Frich
Follow dagens.com on Google
helipad_construction_White_House_Washington_DC_
G. Edward Johnson, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Workers are busy laying down solid rock at the exact spot where a temporary arena stood for his recent birthday celebration.

Others are reading now

Ukraine just set a new world record in drone-on-drone interception

Trump warns Canada: ‘You’ll find out soon’

Making upgrades to a historic home usually requires jumping through endless regulatory hoops.

But when that property happens to be the most famous residence on earth, the renovations tend to be a bit more spectacular. Now, a massive construction project is transforming the backyard.

A heavy upgrade

Donald Trump is pushing forward with a multimillion-dollar addition to the White House grounds.

The president is installing a brand new landing zone on the South Lawn. Workers are busy laying down solid rock at the exact spot where a temporary arena stood for his recent birthday celebration.

Also read

Trump takes dramatic step after 90-minute call with Putin

Joe Biden takes aim at Donald Trump: “What a loser”

This is no ordinary landing pad. The project features a massive carving of the official presidential crest right into the surface.

The president confirmed the timeline earlier this month. “It’s got the seal of the White House on it in granite, in carved granite,” Trump told reporters, according to the Irish Star. “It’s really a beautiful thing.”

Too much power

A major upgrade to the presidential air fleet is the main reason behind the heavy stonework.

Back in 2024, the military received a fleet of modern helicopters to serve as Marine One. These newer models boast incredible power, easily outclassing the older aircraft from the Vietnam War era.

But that extra thrust created a serious landscaping problem. The engines push so much heat and air downward that they literally destroy the famous lawn during a landing.

The president explained the severity of the damage to the Mirror US. He noted that the grass does not just get discolored, but actually gets completely torn out of the ground.

Footing the bill

Taxpayers often fund upgrades at the presidential home. This time, however, Sikorsky Aircraft is picking up the tab for the project.

The defense company, which operates under Lockheed Martin, built the powerful new helicopters that caused the grass damage in the first place.

According to PBS, Trump mentioned that the aviation company agreed to pay the estimated $6 million because its executives felt guilty about the lawn destruction.

Lockheed Martin quickly released a statement to clarify the arrangement. The corporation noted that “This specific contribution was made to the National Park Service” and was “conducted in full accordance with all applicable laws and regulations,” according to the Mirror US.

Sources: The Irish Star, Mirror US, PBS, AP

This article is made and published by Kathrine Frich, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

Russia Builds Massive New Military Base Near NATO Border

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

Ads by MGDK